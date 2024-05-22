Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lessened its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,865 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,110 shares during the period. Northrop Grumman accounts for about 1.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOC. London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $165,786,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 74.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,174,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $517,028,000 after acquiring an additional 502,060 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 16,515 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,723 shares in the last quarter. Phraction Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the third quarter worth approximately $677,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2,801.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 330,499 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $154,720,000 after acquiring an additional 319,109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.
Northrop Grumman Stock Performance
NYSE:NOC traded up $2.79 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $474.69. The stock had a trading volume of 555,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,105. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $468.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.06. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $414.56 and a 12-month high of $496.89. The stock has a market cap of $70.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.34.
Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on NOC shares. Susquehanna increased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Alembic Global Advisors raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $532.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $514.33.
Read Our Latest Analysis on Northrop Grumman
Northrop Grumman Company Profile
Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.
