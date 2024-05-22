Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $271,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) by 82.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,674 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 21,314 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in CMS Energy by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 369,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,641,000 after buying an additional 9,493 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in CMS Energy by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 6.2% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,484 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 5.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 296,221 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $15,885,000 after buying an additional 16,167 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CMS shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group downgraded CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on CMS Energy from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.92.

CMS Energy Price Performance

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,967,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,444,447. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The stock has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.37. CMS Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $49.87 and a 52 week high of $63.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.43.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 14th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $122,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 3,500 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $202,230.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,985,144.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $122,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 97,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,968,370.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CMS Energy Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Further Reading

