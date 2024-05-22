Oxler Private Wealth LLC Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 83.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 26,646 shares during the quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 151.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 994.8% in the 4th quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 253,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,623,000 after buying an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC bought a new position in shares of Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $428,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,280,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.41 on Wednesday, hitting $59.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,565,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,756,392. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.66 and a 200 day moving average of $58.76. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $52.03 and a 12-month high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy Dividend Announcement

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -242.37%.

Insider Transactions at Eversource Energy

In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Eversource Energy news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total transaction of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. Argus decreased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

