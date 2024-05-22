Oxler Private Wealth LLC Sells 6,115 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Oxler Private Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,618 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,115 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises 2.1% of Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Oxler Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $3,895,015,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 17,418.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,737,229 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,233,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710,188 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 4.7% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 50,357,747 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $11,582,785,000 after buying an additional 2,257,605 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth $358,349,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,929,979 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $903,955,000 after acquiring an additional 999,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $275.58. The company had a trading volume of 4,074,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,343,459. The company has a market capitalization of $504.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $216.14 and a 12-month high of $290.96. The company’s fifty day moving average is $277.31 and its 200-day moving average is $269.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.76.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

