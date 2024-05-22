Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL) Shares Sold by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (NYSEARCA:ALTL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.21% of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 25.8% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the last quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 21,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 528.2% in the 4th quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 36,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 30,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,913 shares during the period.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA ALTL traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $35.15. 4,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,854. Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.04 and a fifty-two week high of $39.66. The firm has a market cap of $267.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.78.

Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF Profile

The Pacer Lunt Large Cap Alternator ETF (ALTL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index that alternates exposure between low volatility and high-beta US stocks, weighted by momentum. ALTL was launched on Jun 24, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

