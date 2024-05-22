Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) shares rose 7.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $1.97 and last traded at $1.97. Approximately 2,736,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 10,159,250 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PACB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Pacific Biosciences of California from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.59.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.69. The company has a quick ratio of 8.36, a current ratio of 9.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $514.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.99.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.26). The company had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director David W. Meline purchased 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pacific Biosciences of California

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 34,504,273 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,681,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after buying an additional 3,514,792 shares in the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 955.5% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 10,507,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,402,000 after buying an additional 9,511,787 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 9,704,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,204,000 after buying an additional 2,770,901 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 7,317,128 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,781,000 after buying an additional 71,940 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

