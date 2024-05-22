Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Sold by Richwood Investment Advisors LLC

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,429 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% during the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 1,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PKG traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.30. 375,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,077. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $181.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.74. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $122.20 and a twelve month high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Insider Transactions at Packaging Co. of America

In other news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 183,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,967,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 13,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.06, for a total transaction of $2,507,681.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 187,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,975,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas A. Hassfurther sold 14,191 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $2,466,395.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 183,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,967,034. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 38,041 shares of company stock worth $6,799,177 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.57.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Further Reading

