Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Bought by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,187 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,563,020,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 29,086.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,057,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $606,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,917 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,616,803 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $771,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,915 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at $106,638,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the third quarter valued at $81,918,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of PANW stock traded down $2.04 on Wednesday, hitting $309.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,546,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,147,937. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $288.74 and its 200-day moving average is $299.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.83 and a 52-week high of $380.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.07. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 37.81%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.13, for a total transaction of $523,002.71. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 25,812 shares in the company, valued at $7,230,715.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 121,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total transaction of $36,334,289.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,895,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,193 shares of company stock worth $80,670,132 in the last three months. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities lowered Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $365.00 to $360.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $317.20.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Further Reading

