Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Acquired by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Parker-Hannifin by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.44% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of PH opened at $546.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.51. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $319.14 and a one year high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $548.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.74.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.10 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.93 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $611.00 price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Argus upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $588.00 to $629.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $560.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Parker-Hannifin

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares in the company, valued at $609,989.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,305,170. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total transaction of $306,872.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

