Pax Dollar (USDP) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.56 Million

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $146.00 million and $3.56 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.1% against the dollar. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001443 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001684 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

USDP uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 145,732,289 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

