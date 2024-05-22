PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Nemes Rush Group LLC

Nemes Rush Group LLC lessened its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 38.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,267,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,414 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in shares of PayPal by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,344,000 after purchasing an additional 73,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 20,242 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.80. The stock had a trading volume of 7,678,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,514,975. The firm has a market cap of $65.69 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

Insider Activity

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

