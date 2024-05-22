PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 373,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 11,193 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,937,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 4.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,209 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.0% during the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 6,727 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 16.7% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 2.1% during the third quarter. SP Asset Management LLC now owns 49,565 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.73.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $64.10 on Wednesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $76.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $67.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.41.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

