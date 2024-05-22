PCI-PAL (LON:PCIP) Sets New 12-Month High at $68.70

Shares of PCI-PAL PLC (LON:PCIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 68.70 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 66.20 ($0.84), with a volume of 428546 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 59 ($0.75).

PCI-PAL Trading Up 12.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 59.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.09. The firm has a market cap of £47.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1,122.33 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PCI-PAL news, insider James Barham purchased 26,820 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 57 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of £15,287.40 ($19,429.84). Also, insider William Good sold 200,000 shares of PCI-PAL stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 56 ($0.71), for a total transaction of £112,000 ($142,348.75). 16.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PCI-PAL

PCI-PAL PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of payment card industry (PCI) compliance solutions and telephony services primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, rest of Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers data secure payment card authorizations for call center operations; and Agent Assist, a PCI compliant solution for agents on live calls to enhance contact center customer experience.

