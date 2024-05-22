PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Price Target Raised to $272.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at UBS Group from $248.00 to $272.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 85.73% from the stock’s previous close.

PDD has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays upped their price target on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.23.

Shares of NASDAQ PDD traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $146.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,540,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,728,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $126.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.71. PDD has a 1 year low of $59.98 and a 1 year high of $156.50.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that PDD will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in PDD by 294.4% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in PDD during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PDD in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd bought a new position in PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDD by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

