PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Reaches New 1-Year High at $156.50

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $156.50 and last traded at $154.05, with a volume of 12496239 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $145.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on PDD from $164.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of PDD from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDD currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.85.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on PDD

PDD Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $203.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $126.55 and its 200 day moving average is $130.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 39.10% and a net margin of 24.23%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 7.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PDD

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in PDD by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PDD by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PDD by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in PDD by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.