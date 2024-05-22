Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $36.63 and last traded at $36.68. 136,894 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 1,032,752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. Analysts expect that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.501 per share. This is an increase from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 85.65%.

Institutional Trading of Pembina Pipeline

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,053,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $779,372,000 after acquiring an additional 460,761 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,837,544 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $510,857,000 after buying an additional 171,960 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,391,140 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $402,538,000 after buying an additional 131,487 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,652,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $435,812,000 after buying an additional 680,945 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,699,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $231,450,000 after acquiring an additional 593,061 shares in the last quarter. 55.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

