Perella Weinberg Partners (PWP) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on June 10th

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Perella Weinberg Partners has a payout ratio of 22.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Perella Weinberg Partners alerts:

Perella Weinberg Partners Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP opened at $15.95 on Wednesday. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $7.64 and a twelve month high of $16.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.85 and its 200 day moving average is $13.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent investment banking company, provides strategic and financial advice services in the United States and internationally. The company offers advisory services related to strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisition execution, shareholder and defense advisory, and financing and capital solutions advice with resources focused on restructuring, liability management, and capital markets advisory, as well as underwriting and research services primarily for the energy and related industries.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perella Weinberg Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.