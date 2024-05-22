Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Shares Gap Down to $9.43

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.43, but opened at $9.00. Pharming Group shares last traded at $9.00, with a volume of 1,898 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Thursday, March 14th.

Pharming Group Trading Down 2.4 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.22. The company has a market cap of $619.53 million, a PE ratio of -57.50 and a beta of 0.20.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $81.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.83 million. Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 4.61% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000. Institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

About Pharming Group

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

