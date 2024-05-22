Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $18.64

Phibro Animal Health Co. (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $18.64 and last traded at $18.64, with a volume of 7986 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAHC. StockNews.com raised Phibro Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on Phibro Animal Health from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $752.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.48.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 150.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAHC. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Phibro Animal Health by 358.6% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health during the first quarter worth $46,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Phibro Animal Health by 549.8% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Phibro Animal Health by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. 99.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Phibro Animal Health Corporation operates as an animal health and mineral nutrition company in the United States, Israel, Brazil, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and companion animals including poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

