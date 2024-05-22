Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $105.50.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PM. UBS Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $100.23 on Friday. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.46. The company has a market capitalization of $155.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.44 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 8.58% and a negative return on equity of 113.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Philip Morris International will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.19%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 101.56%.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $1,928,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,205,859.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,860,113.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of Philip Morris International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total transaction of $1,928,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 178,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,205,859.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock worth $3,339,528 in the last ninety days. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.8% in the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.6% in the first quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 17,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 5,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

