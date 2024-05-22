Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 246 shares during the quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 158.0% in the fourth quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PM shares. Societe Generale upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. UBS Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $86.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Philip Morris International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

NYSE:PM traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.89. The company had a trading volume of 1,364,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,560,331. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.72, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.07. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $101.46.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.09. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.26% and a net margin of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.56%.

In other news, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total transaction of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $882,050.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 8,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.63, for a total value of $772,447.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,860,113.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Reginaldo Dobrowolski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.69, for a total value of $181,380.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $882,050.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,339,528. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

