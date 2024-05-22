Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.530-0.590 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.580. The company issued revenue guidance of $221.0 million-$229.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $240.0 million. Photronics also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.53-0.59 EPS.

Photronics Stock Down 15.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB opened at $24.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.41. Photronics has a 52 week low of $16.98 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.73.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $216.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 10.37%. Photronics’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Photronics from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLAB

Photronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.