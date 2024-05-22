Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Acquired by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,252 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after buying an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 51,608 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $11,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 34.2% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 440,522 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $101,122,000 after purchasing an additional 112,261 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 60.3% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth $3,132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.12, for a total value of $522,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,787.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares in the company, valued at $11,683,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $269.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $63.00 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $196.74 and a 12 month high of $278.83.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

