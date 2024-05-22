Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.29 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 22nd. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00000406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $56.00 million and approximately $112,807.72 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00052783 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00035418 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.43 or 0.00013417 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

