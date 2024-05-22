PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 29,948 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 828,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,948 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF were worth $18,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $676,000 after buying an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp bought a new stake in Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Oder Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC now owns 21,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 59,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $146,000.

CLOU opened at $20.58 on Wednesday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.26 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.07 million, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.92 and its 200 day moving average is $21.40.

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

