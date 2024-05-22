Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shares of POLA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58.

Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Polar Power stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Polar Power, Inc. ( NASDAQ:POLA Free Report ) by 802.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,806,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,495,000 shares during the quarter. Bard Associates Inc. owned about 21.65% of Polar Power worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.10% of the company’s stock.

Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.

