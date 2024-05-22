Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Polar Power Trading Up 6.6 %
Shares of POLA opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.48. Polar Power has a twelve month low of $0.32 and a twelve month high of $1.58.
Polar Power (NASDAQ:POLA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The utilities provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.61 million during the quarter. Polar Power had a negative return on equity of 54.46% and a negative net margin of 58.84%.
Polar Power, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) power generators, renewable energy, and cooling systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers DC base power systems, DC hybrid power systems, DC solar hybrid power systems, and mobile power systems. Its DC power systems are available in diesel, natural gas, LPG/propane, and renewable fuel formats.
