Poseida Therapeutics’ (PSTX) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

Poseida Therapeutics stock opened at $2.97 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a one year low of $1.54 and a one year high of $4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.02. The company has a market cap of $287.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 0.46.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.09. Poseida Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 131.95% and a negative return on equity of 97.36%. The business had revenue of $25.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 110.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 5,606 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Keystone Financial Group acquired a new position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company's development candidates for Heme Malignancies includes P-BCMA-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial to treat patients with relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma; P-CD19CD20-ALLO1, which is in Phase I trial for treating B cell malignancies and other autoimmune diseases; P-BCMACD19-ALLO1, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf CAR-T product candidate in preclinical development for treating multiple myeloma; and P-CD70-ALLO1 under preclinical development to treat hematological indications.

