Precision BioSciences, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.77) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:DTIL)

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Precision BioSciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.77) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.26). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Precision BioSciences’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.06) EPS.

Separately, Guggenheim began coverage on Precision BioSciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock.

Precision BioSciences Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of DTIL opened at $13.05 on Monday. Precision BioSciences has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $27.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.98. The firm has a market cap of $90.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.62.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 27th. The company reported ($3.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.00 by ($6.35). Precision BioSciences had a negative net margin of 48.10% and a negative return on equity of 131.69%. The business had revenue of $7.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.50 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precision BioSciences

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Precision BioSciences by 42.0% during the third quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 339,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 100,530 shares in the last quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 100.7% in the third quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 398,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Precision BioSciences by 8.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,148,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 242,425 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Precision BioSciences in the first quarter valued at $7,739,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.99% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc, an advanced gene editing company, develops in vivo gene editing therapies for gene edits, including gene elimination, insertion, and excision in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to DNA genome insertion, deletion, and repair. It also provides PBGENE-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) to eliminate covalently closed circular DNA with direct cuts and edits as well as to inactivate integrated HBV DNA with the goal of long-lasting reductions in hepatitis B surface antigen; PBGENE-PMM for the treatment of m.3243 associated primary mitochondrial myopathy (PMM) which is expected to submit an IND and/or CTA.

