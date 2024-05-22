Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (NYSEARCA:PREF – Free Report) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,856,955 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,126,328 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 19.85% of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF worth $120,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 61,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 24,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 32,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 140,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its stake in shares of Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

Get Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF alerts:

Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Price Performance

Shares of PREF stock opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF has a twelve month low of $16.30 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.67.

About Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF

The Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF (PREF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund with a primary focus on $1,000 par preferred securities. PREF was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Spectrum Preferred Securities Active ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.