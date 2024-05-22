ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Major Shareholder Buys $7,286,400.00 in Stock

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,595,083.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

ACDC traded down $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.47. 1,792,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,635. ProFrac Holding Corp. has a 1 year low of $6.46 and a 1 year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.00.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that ProFrac Holding Corp. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Financial Bankshares Inc acquired a new stake in ProFrac during the 4th quarter worth $8,580,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after acquiring an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 712.8% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of ProFrac by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac during the 4th quarter valued at about $956,000. 12.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

