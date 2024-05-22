PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 24th

PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 15th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th.

PROG has a dividend payout ratio of 14.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect PROG to earn $3.38 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.2%.

PROG Price Performance

NYSE:PRG opened at $36.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 1.83. PROG has a one year low of $26.39 and a one year high of $44.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73 and a beta of 2.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PROG ( NYSE:PRG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. PROG had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $641.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.24 million. Analysts anticipate that PROG will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen raised their target price on PROG from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of PROG from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.60.

About PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

