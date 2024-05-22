ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $43.00

ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.00 and last traded at $43.05, with a volume of 121358 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $43.07.

ProShares Short QQQ Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.62.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Short QQQ

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fox Hill Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 32,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in ProShares Short QQQ by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 72,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter.

About ProShares Short QQQ

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

