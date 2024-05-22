ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USD) Shares Up 3.8%

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (NYSEARCA:USDGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $103.52 and last traded at $103.40. 33,044 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 351,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.88.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clarity Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Semiconductors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,089,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $3,274,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 3rd quarter valued at $646,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Semiconductors by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 11,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686 shares during the period.

About ProShares Ultra Semiconductors

ProShares Ultra Semiconductors (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Semiconductor Index (the Index). The Fund intends to invest at least 80% of its net assets, including any borrowings for investment purposes, under normal circumstances, to equity securities contained in the Index and/or financial instruments that, in combination, have similar economic characteristics.

