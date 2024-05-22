ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Trading Down 4.6%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Free Report) dropped 4.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $43.70 and last traded at $44.28. Approximately 1,008,129 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 1,451,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

ProShares Ultra Silver Trading Down 5.3 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.92.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Ultra Silver

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGQ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 341.9% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. HTLF Bank acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the fourth quarter valued at about $367,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver in the third quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra Silver during the fourth quarter worth about $762,000.

About ProShares Ultra Silver

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

