ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.88

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 3512256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.
ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ProShares UltraPro QQQ
Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.
