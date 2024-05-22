ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Hits New 12-Month High at $64.88

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $64.88 and last traded at $64.62, with a volume of 3512256 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $64.57.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.79.

Get ProShares UltraPro QQQ alerts:

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 53,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 7,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millington Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 18,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.