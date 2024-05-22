PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $38.50. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 291,647 shares.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PTCT

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other PTC Therapeutics news, CEO Matthew B. Klein sold 3,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.89, for a total transaction of $83,655.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 225,807 shares in the company, valued at $5,620,336.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 4,849 shares of company stock worth $124,107 over the last quarter. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,058,000.

PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.