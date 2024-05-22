PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday after Citigroup raised their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $26.00. The stock had previously closed at $33.10, but opened at $38.50. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock. PTC Therapeutics shares last traded at $40.13, with a volume of 291,647 shares.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised PTC Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $18.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.67.
Get Our Latest Research Report on PTCT
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTCT. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 90.0% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 6,150,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $137,822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,914,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 39.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,436,188 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $211,465,000 after buying an additional 2,649,824 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 40.5% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,669,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $106,744,000 after buying an additional 1,057,223 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,843 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,551,000 after buying an additional 855,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,058,000.
PTC Therapeutics Stock Down 3.2 %
The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.20.
PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $210.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.27 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.36 EPS for the current year.
PTC Therapeutics Company Profile
PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers Translarna and Emflaza for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; Upstaza to treat aromatic l-amino acid decarboxylas (AADC) deficiency, a central nervous system disorder; Tegsedi and Waylivra for the treatment of rare diseases; and Evrysdi to treat spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in adults and children.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than PTC Therapeutics
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Reddit’s OpenAI Partnership Brings a Fresh New Upside
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Sell the Meme Stocks in May and Go Away?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Target Misses the Mark: Shares Pulling Back to the Buy Zone
Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.