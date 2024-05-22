Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Pulmatrix Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of PULM stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.88. Pulmatrix has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.91. The company has a market cap of $7.30 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 75.73% and a negative return on equity of 44.05%. The business had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter.

About Pulmatrix

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

