Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 113,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the previous session’s volume of 179,575 shares.The stock last traded at $10.39 and had previously closed at $9.73.

Pulse Biosciences Trading Up 12.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $601.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.65.

Pulse Biosciences (NASDAQ:PLSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pulse Biosciences

Pulse Biosciences Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Pulse Biosciences by 63.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the first quarter worth $88,000. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 32.1% during the first quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 41,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Pulse Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pulse Biosciences by 15.7% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 300,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 40,700 shares in the last quarter. 76.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pulse Biosciences, Inc operates as a novel bioelectric medicine company. The company offers CellFX System, a tunable, software-enabled, and console-based platform that delivers nano second duration pulses of electrical energy to non-thermally clear targeted cells while sparing adjacent non-cellular tissue to treat a various medical condition by using its Nano-Pulse Stimulation technology.

