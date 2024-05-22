Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM) Declares $0.02 Monthly Dividend

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:PIM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Monday, July 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE PIM traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $3.21. The company had a trading volume of 120,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16. Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust has a 12-month low of $2.90 and a 12-month high of $3.28.

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

Putnam Master Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

