Pzena Investment Management LLC Has $931.48 Million Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 392.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,145,113 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,027,505 shares during the quarter. UBS Group comprises 3.5% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $931,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,004,151,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in UBS Group by 37.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,432,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,271,454,000 after buying an additional 14,104,407 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in UBS Group by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 45,949,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,424,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840,395 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in UBS Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,168,903 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,313,000 after acquiring an additional 389,244 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UBS Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 8,998,675 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,144,000 after acquiring an additional 95,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get UBS Group alerts:

UBS Group Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE UBS traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 760,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,793,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. UBS Group AG has a 52 week low of $18.76 and a 52 week high of $32.13. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UBS shares. BNP Paribas lowered shares of UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Societe Generale raised UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

View Our Latest Report on UBS

UBS Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.