Pzena Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,472,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243,444 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies makes up approximately 3.3% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 5.85% of SS&C Technologies worth $884,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $168,860,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,687,812 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,894,000 after purchasing an additional 435,377 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 571.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 409,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after purchasing an additional 348,563 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 375.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 417,176 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,494,000 after buying an additional 329,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $11,296,000. 96.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SSNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SS&C Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.20.

In other SS&C Technologies news, Director Michael Jay Zamkow sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $315,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,399,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSNC traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.90. 481,295 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,459. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.71. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.86.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.25%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

