Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,326 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 15,873 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of The Cigna Group worth $162,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,144 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 742 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total value of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,203,606.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total value of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at $5,514,189.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Cigna Group stock traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $336.41. 485,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,586,173. The stock has a market cap of $95.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $351.86 and its 200 day moving average is $322.77. The Cigna Group has a 52-week low of $240.50 and a 52-week high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.59 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $393.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $355.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

