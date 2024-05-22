Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,602,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,394,392 shares during the period. Gildan Activewear comprises approximately 1.2% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned about 5.64% of Gildan Activewear worth $317,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 10,075,062 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $333,082,000 after buying an additional 169,476 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,401,045 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,293,000 after acquiring an additional 97,924 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Capital LP grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,739,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $77,128,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,712,021 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $89,732,000 after acquiring an additional 29,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,548,189 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,933,000 after acquiring an additional 303,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GIL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a report on Monday, April 8th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.95.

NYSE:GIL traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.63. The stock had a trading volume of 4,542,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,280. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.98 and a 52 week high of $38.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

