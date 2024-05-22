Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,573,865 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250,218 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.22% of Old National Bancorp worth $60,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $181,000. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new stake in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $192,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ONB. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Brendon B. Falconer sold 49,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.28, for a total value of $803,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,444,231.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ONB traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.06. 881,410 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,089,589. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $12.21 and a twelve month high of $17.82. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.83.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.27%.

About Old National Bancorp

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

