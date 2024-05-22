Pzena Investment Management LLC Reduces Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,365,198 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 112,713 shares during the period. Cognizant Technology Solutions accounts for about 4.9% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 3.46% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $1,311,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $406,360,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,663,814 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,196,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365,493 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth approximately $53,176,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 110.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,344,587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $91,082,000 after purchasing an additional 704,932 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 184.4% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,034,741 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $78,154,000 after buying an additional 670,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of CTSH stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.99. 1,303,475 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,232,713. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.84. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1-year low of $61.12 and a 1-year high of $80.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $34.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

In other news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total transaction of $69,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,312 shares in the company, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

