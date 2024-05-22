Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 34,145 Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 666,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,145 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in GMS were worth $54,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of GMS by 131.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in GMS by 233.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GMS in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in GMS during the fourth quarter worth about $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on GMS shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of GMS from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on GMS from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Stephens lifted their target price on GMS from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on GMS from $92.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on GMS from $75.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.63.

Shares of NYSE:GMS traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.51. 122,605 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 338,856. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.91. GMS Inc. has a one year low of $56.58 and a one year high of $101.04. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 5.48%. GMS’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,000,465.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. sold 6,266 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $611,436.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,691,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.57, for a total transaction of $1,931,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,000,465.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,820 shares of company stock worth $3,561,192. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

