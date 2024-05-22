Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 97,443 Shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,632,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97,443 shares during the period. Avnet accounts for approximately 1.6% of Pzena Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 9.55% of Avnet worth $435,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVT. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,065,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 51.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,521,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,306,000 after purchasing an additional 515,095 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 971.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,069,000 after purchasing an additional 396,405 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Avnet by 586.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 259,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,486,000 after purchasing an additional 221,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Avnet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,253,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,175,000 after purchasing an additional 157,709 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Avnet alerts:

Avnet Price Performance

Shares of AVT traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $54.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 618,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,487. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avnet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.92 and a fifty-two week high of $54.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.94.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Avnet had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 2.31%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Avnet news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 19,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.63, for a total transaction of $1,008,437.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,269,090.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Avnet from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Avnet from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

Get Our Latest Report on AVT

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.