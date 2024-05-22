Pzena Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Pzena Investment Management LLC trimmed its stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898,091 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 41,648 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 0.12% of Shell worth $256,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in Shell by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,087,703 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,872,666,000 after buying an additional 6,554,340 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 22,871,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,504,920,000 after purchasing an additional 477,432 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,356,191 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $602,352,000 after purchasing an additional 384,967 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,742,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $562,866,000 after purchasing an additional 848,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shell by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,173,651 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 143,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on SHEL shares. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Shell from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shell from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.50.

Shell Trading Down 1.6 %

SHEL traded down $1.14 on Wednesday, hitting $70.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,476,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,597,289. The company has a market cap of $224.50 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $55.78 and a 12-month high of $74.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.54.

Shell Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.688 per share. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Shell’s payout ratio is 50.74%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

