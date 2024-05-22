Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) Issued By William Blair

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair upped their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Magic Software Enterprises in a research note issued on Thursday, May 16th. William Blair analyst M. Nolan now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. The consensus estimate for Magic Software Enterprises’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Magic Software Enterprises’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

MGIC has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Magic Software Enterprises from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday.

Magic Software Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGIC opened at $10.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Magic Software Enterprises has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The company has a market capitalization of $531.75 million, a P/E ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.63.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The software maker reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $125.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.00 million. Magic Software Enterprises had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 16.56%.

Magic Software Enterprises Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a $0.204 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magic Software Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magic Software Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,942 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 672,347 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,591,000 after purchasing an additional 76,000 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in Magic Software Enterprises by 722.2% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 15,334 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Magic Software Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $593,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magic Software Enterprises

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. provides proprietary application development, vertical software solutions, business process integration, information technologies (IT) outsourcing software services, and cloud based services in Israel and internationally. The company's Software Services segment develops, markets, sells, and supports application platform, software applications, and business and process integration solutions and related services.

