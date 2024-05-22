Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for Heron Therapeutics, Inc. Issued By Capital One Financial (NASDAQ:HRTX)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRTX – Free Report) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for Heron Therapeutics in a report issued on Wednesday, May 15th. Capital One Financial analyst T. Chiang now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Heron Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Heron Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, May 16th.

NASDAQ:HRTX opened at $3.44 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.24 million, a P/E ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 1.73. Heron Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.44.

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $34.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.98 million.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Heron Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Heron Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 314,826 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 16,467 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 19,345 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Heron Therapeutics by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. now owns 103,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 60,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monaco Asset Management SAM raised its position in Heron Therapeutics by 72.1% during the third quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 696,908 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 291,908 shares during the period. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

